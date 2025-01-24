BREAKING NEWS | Police raid offices of City of Cape Town Safety and Security chief JP Smith over tender fraud investigation

Whether the investigations by the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to the arrest of City of Cape Town mayoral committee members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg remains to be seen, police said.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) raided the municipal offices of the City of Cape Town on Friday.

The offices raided were that of mayoral committee members, Alderman JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the raid was part of further investigations into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town.

“Western Cape SAPS Provincial Commercial Crimes investigators descended on the municipality’s offices in Cape Town this morning. Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case that is running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation,” Traut said.

He said whether the investigations by the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to arrests, remains to be seen.

“Suffice it to indicate, that the team requests space to conduct its investigation. Speculation about who the investigation is directed at, seizure of items, and possible arrests, would be premature at this point,” Traut said.

He said it would be out of the norm for the SAPS investigators to discuss pertinent details of their investigations.

“Currently, the focus is on presenting a strong case before the court,” Traut said.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has requested an urgent briefing with SAPS following the raid.

“I note the raid by authorities at the offices of Mayoral Committee members Aldermans JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who have informed me they’ve offered full cooperation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the specific allegations at this stage. I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine the necessary further actions once this has been received,” Hill-Lewis said.