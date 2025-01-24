Fire destroys two factories in Cape Town's Killarney Gardens

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon and was extinguished a few hours later, leaving two factories burnt to the ground.

A fire that broke out in Killarney Gardens has charred two factories on Thursday.

The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said the fire took place just after 2pm.

“The Fire and Rescue Services was alerted at 2.20pm of a factory alight in Killarney Gardens. A number of resources were dispatched to the scene. We had crews and equipment from at least seven fire stations on site, with an Incident Management Team (IMT) overseeing operations,” Carelse said.

It took hours to contain the fire.

“The fire in Killarney Gardens was extinguished at approximately 6pm on Thursday. It left two factories gutted,” Carelse said.

He said the building inspector had rendered the site unsafe. Fortunately, no persons were injured during the fire.

“The cause of the blaze remains unclear at this stage, pending an investigation by the property owners,” Carelse said.

On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire in SST Section in Khayelitsha.

During its assessment, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said a complete assessment was conducted on the impact of the fire.

“All services were on site, to clear the fire debris and restore any other municipal infrastructure and/or services impacted by the incident. The list of affected persons has been submitted to Sassa and the National Department of Human Settlements for further assistance. Some residents have already started rebuilding their structures,” Powell said.

[email protected]

IOL