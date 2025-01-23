Police offer R100,000 reward for information on Neighbourhood Watch murder

Police urge the public to assist in tracing the suspects, offering a hefty reward.

Police in the Western Cape have offered a hefty reward for any information that will lead to the arrests and successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder of a Neighbourhood Watch member in Makhaza, Cape Town.

Farrington Mkutshulwa, 49, was gunned down on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the incident took place in the Ezimfeneni informal settlement near Enkanini at about 11.30pm.

Swartbooi said the victim was found with his body riddled with bullets.

“He was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service,” Swartbooi said.

A total of four suspects are alleged to be involved in the shooting incident.

“Four unidentified men were mentioned as persons of interest and detectives would like to interview them in connection with the incident. A reward of up to R100,000 is therefore offered for any information that will assist in apprehending those responsible for the murder of Farrington Mkutshulwa,” Swartbooi said.

Police appeal to members of the public who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Sibusiso Manqindi at 072 980 2764.

In a separate incident, members of the SAPS’ Rural Flying Squad arrested a Burundi national on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, for the possession of drugs.

“The members were busy with patrols when they received information of a blue Kia Rio driving in the direction of Vredendal. Reports suggested that the driver of the mentioned motor vehicle was transporting a consignment of drugs,” Swartbooi said.

“They rushed to the town where they spotted the suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of a business premises in Voortrekker Street. The members approached the vehicle and searched the driver and the vehicle, which led to the discovery of 1,739 mandrax tablets,” he said.

The 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court soon.

