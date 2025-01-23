Paragliding accident claims life of instructor in Citrusdal

The deceased paraglider was also an instructor

A South African paragliding instructor has been found dead in Citrusdal in the Western Cape after he ventured on a solo recreational cross-country flight.

The body of the 64-year-old man was recovered during the early hours of Thursday morning.

South African Hang-gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) chairperson, Louis Stanford said the experienced paraglider went missing on Wednesday, January 22.

“At approximately 12.30pm, an experienced 67-year-old South African paragliding instructor was involved in a fatal accident roughly 2km south of Citrusdal in the Western Cape. He was conducting a solo recreational cross-country flight,” Stanford said.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident.

“Be advised that a report was made of a missing paraglider at the Community Service Centre at SAPS Citrusdal, whose possible location was somewhere in the Citrusdal area (according to GPS co-ordinates).

"Co-ordinates were followed up and the lifeless body of the 64-year-old male (South African) paraglider with equipment was found in the river on a farm in Citrusdal. The body was found at about 12.24am. An inquest case was opened for investigation,” Van Wyk said.

He said an investigator from the paragliding association will also be appointed.

Stanford confirmed the incident will be investigated.

“The cause of the accident is not yet known. The Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) has been notified, and SAHPA will be appointing an accident investigator to conduct an investigation,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information about this incident to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Amaanullah Abrahams at 082 850 9678 or 022 921 8400 alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

This is the second paraglider to have died in an accident in the same vicinity.

Earlier this month, a Swiss tourist who was paragliding was also found dead in the area.

