The crime scene is still active. Image: Ayanda Ndamane

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais and MEC of Education David Maynier have expressed shock and anger about the killing of the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Bloekombos on Thursday, and the injuring of another person. Marais said the case is receiving the highest priority. “My deepest condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the whole school community. I hope the injured recovers fully. I have the greatest confidence in the Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives who are on the case,” Marais said. Maynier also offered his condolences to the Kraaifontein schooling community.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the school and community, and we offer our deepest condolences to the principal’s loved ones. Our district team is on the ground at the school to offer support to the staff and learners today and in the coming days,” he said. The incident took place at about 7am as learners were heading to school. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the shooting incident. “Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives are currently on the scene combing the area for clues following a fatal shooting incident this morning at a primary school in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein,” Van Wyk said.

He said another person was injured during the shooting incident. “At about 7am two persons stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning at Henzekile Street in Bloekombos, in their white Mahindra vehicle. Three unidentified males approached the victim’s vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old male and an injured female who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle,” Van Wyk said. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

A primary school principal was gunned down in front of his school on Thursday. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers