Airports Company South Africa says announce power has been fully restored at Cape Town International Airport.

It's business as usual at the Cape Town International Airport following a power outage on Wednesday.

In a statement on social media, Acsa said this led to delays as the outage impacted on the airport's fuel depot, leading to issues with landing planes.

As a temporary measure, generators were used to facilitate the necessary operations at the airport.

On Thursday, the Airport Company South Africa (Acsa) said electricity had been fully restored.

"To strengthen operational resilience, ACSA has secured two additional backup generators to ensure uninterrupted operations during critical periods and reduce the risk of future disruptions," the company confirmed.

It further apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

In July last year, the airport was hit with a power outage that affected runway lights and navigational aids.