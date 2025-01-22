Two people are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

This comes after members of the SAPS’ Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) conducted stop-and-search operations in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats on Tuesday, January 21.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers received information about drugs at a location in Beacon Valley.

“Armed with the information that the identified address is a stronghold of one of the major gangs in Cape Town, they operationalised the information at their disposal. At about 1.40pm, they pounced on the address in Volvo Street, brought all the occupants under control, and searched the premises,” Swartbooi said.

He said officers were drawn to a Hyundai light-duty vehicle parked on the premises.

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found a false compartment, opened the compartment by force, and found 80,000 mandrax tablets hidden inside the compartment. They detained a male aged 26 and a female aged 33 for dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said.

Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in court on the mentioned charge.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Maitland Flying Squad responded to a business robbery at a local shopping centre along Old Strandfontein Road.

“The members covered Govan Mbeki Drive in the vicinity of Browns Farm, a route that is notorious when suspects flee to evade an arrest. At about 9am they spotted the suspicious vehicle, forced the driver to stop, and searched the occupants which resulted in the recovery and confiscation of an undisclosed amount of cash. They detained three males 31, 34, and 38, on a charge of business robbery,” Swartbooi said.

[email protected]

IOL