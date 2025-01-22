As scorching weather persists across Cape Town, City of Cape Town firefighters have been hard at work in the sweltering conditions.

On Tuesday, a collision between trucks saw firefighters not only tending to a fire but also ensuring the safety of animals.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said a truck carrying fruit had its brakes fail while coming down Sir Lowry’s Pass near Gordon’s Bay.

The truck plunged into the rear of another truck transporting pigs before engulfing into flames.

“With the job not yet done for the firefighters, they turned their water onto the holding area of the pigs, keeping them cool and hydrated until they were safely transported,” said Smith.

Later, a vegetation fire broke out near Atlantis on the West Coast with the inferno sweeping across the dry vegetation.

“Immediately five of our fire engines were sent to respond and both our firefighting choppers at Newlands base were activated. With our fire-spotter plane coordinating the attack from above, each chopper took turns dropping 1,200 0itrel buckets of water on the flames below,” Smith said.

Before sunset, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers smelt burning cable but were surprised to see smoke coming from a stormwater drain on Beach Road in Sea Point.

“Firefighters arrived, unable to locate the exact source, the tanks were opened and the drainage system flooded until all smoke had ceased,” Smith said.

He said 11 incidents were reported in about one hour which included a residential fire, an informal dwelling, a motor vehicle accident, and four of them being vegetation fires.

“Our advanced EPIC computer-aided system allows us to instantly see where incidents are occurring and where our existing resources are currently being used, as well as identifying the exact locations where resources may be needed should an emergency arise,” Smith said.

“To ensure our municipality is well protected, additional firefighters have been called up for duty and spare fire engines in the fleet are being readied to be brought onto call, further enhancing our emergency response.”

Smith said he was aware of the hot weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service and that the Fire and Rescue Services would be on high alert and ready to respond.

“Please be extremely cautious and don't allow any open flame in any of our mountain area, bush, or vegetation areas. If you see any sign of fire, please call our Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 immediately,” Smith said.

[email protected]

IOL