The South African Weather Service is predicting scorching temperatures across Cape Town.
Image: Freepik
As temperatures continue to soar across Cape Town with daytime temperatures between 37- and 42-degrees Celsius members of the public are urged to protect themselves.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) advised of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in places over the Namakwa interior and interior of the West Coast district on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the majority of the Western Cape interior on Wednesday.
“Over the City of Cape Town, extremely uncomfortable conditions are likely on Wednesday as temperatures reaching 34 to 37 degrees Celsius can be expected. Such weather conditions can have significant health impacts, thus essential to take necessary precautions,” the weather service said.
It further stated when the temperature is extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that may lead to hyperthermia.
In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. The weather service said heat strokes can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately.
Keep safe and follow these tips as advised by the weather service:
The City of Cape Town has also given tips to beat the heat:
Tips to beat the heat:
The City of Cape Town said its departments are on high alert for any emergencies.
Members of the public can contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700.
IOL