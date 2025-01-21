Brace for heat: Cape Town's sweltering conditions to persist until Wednesday

Residents of Cape Town are urged to be safe as temperatures soar. Picture: Dominic Naidoo/ Independent Newspapers

Capetonians, you will have to brace yourselves and ensure you have your sunscreen at hand as hot conditions are set to persist until Wednesday evening.

The City of Cape Town has been informed by the South African Weather Service (Saws) of extreme heat conditions.

The weather service advised of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in places over the Namakwa interior and interior of the West Coast district on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the majority of the Western Cape interior on Wednesday.

The weather office said daytime temperatures between 37 and 42 degrees Celsius can be expected.

“Over the City of Cape Town, extremely uncomfortable conditions are likely on Wednesday as temperatures reaching 34 to 37 degrees Celsius can be expected. Such weather conditions can have significant health impacts, thus essential to take necessary precautions,” the weather service said.

It further stated when the temperature is extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that may lead to hyperthermia.

In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. The weather service said heat strokes can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately.

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the City’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM), has advised members of the public to take heed of the advice given to beat the heat.

Tips to beat the heat:

Water: Drink plenty of water. Use water in spray bottles to cool down. Carry a wet cloth/face towel to wipe the face and neck when hot and submerge feet in cold water to help regulate blood flow that will help to cool the body.

Seek relief in covered public spaces such as shopping malls and libraries.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, and lightweight, loose clothing, and take cool showers or baths.

Limit outdoor activity to earlier or later in the day.

Take action at the first sign of a heat-related illness, such as muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, confusion, a fast pulse, and high body temperature. Seek emergency medical assistance immediately.

[email protected]

IOL