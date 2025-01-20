IOL Five survival immersion suits were found floating adrift in False Bay, prompting NSRI to look out for any vessels in distress.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has launched an extensive investigation after survival immersion suits were located adrift in False Bay in the Western Cape over the weekend.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Saturday morning a survival immersion suit was located floating offshore of St James Beach by a member of the public after 7 am.

"The survival suit was recovered by Muizenberg security officers and handed into the care of NSRI Simonstown.

"As the morning progressed more survival immersion suits were reported adrift in False Bay."

Lambinon said two of these suits were located offshore between Seal Island and Roman Rock Lighthouse, by the commercial charter vessel, White Pointer II, who recovered the 2 survival immersion suits.

A third suit was then recovered.

" A local surf-ski paddler, who lives above St James, reported noticing a survival immersion suit adrift shoreward about 300 meters offshore of St James Beach.

"An NSRI Simonstown rescue craft was launched and searched for that suit."

Lambinon said concerned that these suits could have been related to a vessel in distress, NSRI Coast Watchers around False Bay, NSRI Strandfontein, and NSRI Gordons Bay were alerted to join NSRI Simonstown keeping a sharp lookout.