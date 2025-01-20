Hawks arrest second suspect in major estate theft and money laundering case

The second accused appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Another suspect linked to a case involving the theft of an estate and money laundering has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Wandile Hlongwana, 24, was arrested on January 16, 2025, by a multidisciplinary team comprising members from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bellville. Along with Doornkop SAPS, Vusela Security and Cape Town Crime Intelligence.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the team executed a warrant of arrest on Hlongwana.

“It was alleged that Jadoo and Associates submitted a claim on the estate of the late Mr JMJ Steyn amounting to R3,957,612.45, which was paid into the estate bank account of JMJ Steyn,” Vukubi said.

This is the second suspect to be arrested in the matter. The main accused in the matter is Keshika Naidoo from Jadoo and Associates.

At the time, Naidoo had control over the estate account of Mr Steyn.

“The investigation revealed that there were further payments made from the estate of the deceased, Mr JMJ Steyn, to Jadoo and Associates and other business entities currently under investigation. The investigation by the Hawks revealed that Keshika Naidoo, who is accused one in this matter, is linked to fraud, to the potential loss of approximately R3.9 million,” Vukubi said.

Naidoo was arrested in October 2024 and she is currently out on bail.

The Hawks’ investigation revealed Hlongwana received a substantial payment from the Steyn account.

“Further investigation revealed that Hladi Logistics, whose director is Wandile Hlongwana, also received payments to the amount of R3,364,530 from the estate of the deceased's bank account,” Vukubi said.

More arrests in the matter are imminent.

