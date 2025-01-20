Left to right: Platoon Commander Willem Rickett, Firefighters Luyolo Malangeni, Mbeko Slera, Lungiswa Maqubu, Lawrence Jacobs and Caswell Leukes, with the baby they delivered.

The City of Cape Town firefighters in Mfuleni are proving to be giving all midwives a run for their money as another baby is born at the fire station.

The brave men and women who suit up to fight fires continue to prove they would go above and beyond for anyone in distress.

On Friday, January 17, fire crew members assisted an expectant mother who arrived at the Mfuleni Fire Station at about 1.35pm.

The mother, who was in labour, gave birth to her baby 20 minutes later with the assistance of the on-duty firefighters at the time.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the mother and baby were transported to Khayelitsha Day Hospital via an ambulance.

“Mfuleni Fire Station is a go-to for many residents in distress, and so it is wonderful to see how staff excel time and again to save lives but also help bring new life into the world. I would like to congratulate the firefighters for their swift response.

“It is a moment to be proud of and to cherish – our best wishes to the mother and her newborn. We are grateful that there were no complications and that everything went well,” Smith said.

The midwifery streak of the fire station started in December last year.

On December 1, Joswin Lameyer and Khuselo Blaai were at the station when the mom-to-be arrived complaining of obstetric pains, and the two firefighters immediately jumped into action and summoned the paramedics station at the Macassar Fire Station.

But a baby waits on no one and Lameyer and Blaai sprang into action by helping the mother-to-be to deliver her baby.

During delivery, the firefighters were receiving telephonic instructions from an ambulance emergency assistant. Minutes later, a healthy baby boy made his entrance into the world.

On December 12, a mother-to-be arrived at the fire station just before 10am.

Eugene Meyering and Trevor Adams immediately sprang to action to assist.

The duo jumped into action, and within 45 minutes, they had helped deliver a healthy baby girl and cut the umbilical cord.

