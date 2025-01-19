George commends City enforcement unit for halting Hout Bay poaching operation

Dr Dion George has commended law enforcement for the successful interception of a major poaching operation in Hout Bay, highlighting the use of advanced technology in combating illegal activities. Picture: JP Smith/Facebook

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George has commended the outstanding work of the Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, and the work of City enforcement officers after they successfully intercepted a major poaching operation on Thursday.

On Thursday, metro police officers attached to the Special Operations Unit made a bust in Hout Bay when they held an integrated operation with Law Enforcement and the City’s Internal Investigations Unit. This came after they were informed of potential criminal activity related to poaching.

“At around 4am, the City’s Eye in the Sky spotted suspicious individuals near Robben Island. The suspects' boat was followed to Hout Bay harbour and tracked the movements of persons in the vicinity, while officers on the ground responded and searched the area,” Smith said.

“They found 23 bags of abalone weighing just over 250 kilograms hidden between residential properties. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of abalone and detained at Hout Bay SAPS.”

Smith stated that this bust is yet another example of how 'we are using technology to extend our reach and track criminal activity that could otherwise have gone undetected’.

“The Eye in the Sky’s capabilities allow authorities to track suspicious behaviour, identify heat signatures, and gather critical evidence in a wide range of scenarios. Poaching is one of the many enforcement challenges in our city, and hopefully this success will make criminals think twice about plundering our natural resources.”

The minister extended his gratitude to the entire team who contributed to the operation, stating that, ‘their remarkable work resulted in the confiscation of over 250 kilograms of abalone”.

George said thanks to their swift and coordinated efforts, they managed to successfully stop the abalone poaching operation

“This bust represents the kind of proactive, intelligent policing that is crucial in the fight against poaching and other forms of organised crime.

“The arrest of a 22-year-old suspect, who is now in custody at Hout Bay SAPS, highlights our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our city’s natural resources and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” George said.

“We are also grateful to the officers who, despite facing unwarranted hostility from some members of the community, remained focused on their mission. Such acts of bravery and professionalism exemplify the standard of service we expect from our law enforcement teams.”

George said that this operation serves as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by illegal poaching in our coastal region.

“Once again, thank you to Alderman JP Smith, the Special Operations Unit, and all involved for their outstanding work in ensuring the safety and security of our community,” said Dr George.