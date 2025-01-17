The Western Cape Government has welcomed the R3 billion injection by PPC to build a cement plant in the province.

PPC is one of South Africa’s biggest suppliers to the built environment. It has announced that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Company to construct a new R3 billion integrated cement plant.

According to the company, the construction of a state-of-the-art plant will be equipped with the latest technology including a fully dedicated solar generation system. The plant will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of cement.

Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers welcomed the decision of PPC to expand its investment into the province

“Investments such as these play an integral role in the Western Cape Government’s efforts to build more houses for our people, to expand and maintain our road network, and to create an infrastructure-led economy in the Western Cape that creates more jobs,” he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said this decision is yet another vote of confidence in its collective efforts to cement the province’s reputation as an investment destination of choice.

“I applaud PPC and Sinoma Overseas Development Company for putting their faith in our province’s drive to boost economic growth and job creation. We will continue to seek out partnerships to achieve our vision of an economy rich in jobs and bursting with growth potential,” Winde said.

Construction of the cement plant is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year and conclude by the end of 2026.

“It is encouraging to see that private companies such as PPC consider the Western Cape Government as a trustworthy partner, and have chosen this province to invest in. As part of the Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050, we will endeavour this year to engage with more role players in the infrastructure sector, to ensure that we continue delivering for the people of the Western Cape,” Simmers said.

IOL