SANParks rangers double as litter clean-up warriors

SANParks Head of Communications and spokesperson, Mr. JP Louw said that TMNP has recently faced challenges of littering and waste in the park.

Ranger teams from SANParks have been kept busy clearing up at least 50 bags of litter since the start of the month as they have conducted clear-ups to mitigate any fire hazards as people visit and hike within the national parks.

Rangers help protect the park against threats and enforce the laws to keep not only the national parks safe from damage, but also people from ending up in dangerous situations. Recently, they have also been acting as the clean-up brigade.

On 14 January 2025, the ranger team from the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) conducted a litter clean-up in Ou Kraal, located between Kalk Bay and Muizenberg.

During their efforts, they encountered vagrants who had recently moved into the area. The team successfully cleaned up the area, collecting 30 bags of litter by removing all items found on the ground.

On January 8, ranger teams conducted a litter clean-up in Kalk Bay, collecting over 20 bags of litter.

“Following patrols or alerts received by the public, SANParks rangers and tourism monitors are deployed to the areas to conduct clean-ups.

“Additionally, the park has a Fire Management Plan that outlines strategies to prevent and control wildfires, emphasising the importance of reducing potential fire hazards, including litter.

“Despite these efforts, the increasing volume of waste necessitates ongoing investment in clean-up operations, public education, and enforcement of park regulation,” Louw said.

He explained that litter poses several dangers to the park, which includes:

Environmental Impact: Discarded litter and waste can harm wildlife, pollute water sources and pose a risk to vegetation types and growth within the park.

Fire Hazards: Litter, especially flammable items like paper, plastics, and glass, can increase the risk of wildfires.

The City of Cape Town is separately also taking on the fight against litter, announcing that it is bringing an anti-litter messaging back to the airwaves with a new TV and digital media ad campaign.

The star of the commercial is Bingo, Cape Town’s anti-litter mascot modelled on the City’s green litter bins strategically placed throughout the metro.

“Many South Africans fondly remember a time when anti-litter messaging was a regular presence on national airwaves.

“In Cape Town, we are bringing this civic pride back as part of our mission to create an anti-littering culture, especially among a new generation of Capetonians.

“The Bingo TV ad campaign is one way we’re aiming to capture imaginations and rally people behind the idea of taking pride in keeping Cape Town clean,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

