A screenshot of the video showing an attack on an elderly Plett couple, earlier this week. Image: Screenshot

A reward of R10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of an assailant caught on camera violently attacking an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape. In the short video clip of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, the couple, aged 70 and 73, can be seen walking along Challenge Drive. The time-stamp from the CCTV footage shows the incident took place on Tuesday, January 14, just after 6pm. A hooded figure runs towards the couple and grabs the woman's handbag. Both the woman and her husband grab onto the bag, refusing to let go. The attacker momentarily lets go to the bag and the couple fall to the ground. The attacker comes back to grab the handbag and begins hacking at the woman's arm with the object in his hand.

The man gets up and tries to fend off the attacker, while the woman is dragged on the ground, still refusing to let go of the bag. The man continues to fight the attacker and then falls to the ground. He is then brutally attacked. The couple continues defending themselves while the attacker grabs what he can from the road and runs off. The couple manage to get up off the road and flag down a car passing by. It is believed the man sustained seven stitches to his head while the woman underwent surgery for injuries on her right hand.