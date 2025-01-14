The bins on the truck were filled with plums.

A family of four tragically lost their lives on Monday after bins full of plums fell off a truck, hitting them, near Tulbagh in the Western Cape.

The incident took place on Monday morning along Drostdy Road from the farm Vooruitsig.

The family were headed to the local town to purchase school clothes and other essentials.

The Executive Director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen said residents have been deeply affected by this tragic incident.

The victims were 58-year-old Elsabe Bezuidenhout, her 25-year-old daughter, Ingrid Marthinus, and Ingrid’s children, eight-year-old Jesnice and nine-month-old Lee John Marthinus.

“It is alleged that a truck approached from behind, and bins full of plums fell off the vehicle, striking the family of four. Elsabe and her daughter died instantly at the scene due to the impact. Jesnice later passed away at Ceres Hospital, while nine-month-old Lee John was airlifted to hospital,” Claasen said.

It was reported the bins filled with the plums were not properly secured on the truck.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, friends, colleagues, and other farmworkers affected by this tragedy,” Claasen said.

By Tuesday morning, Claasen confirmed that the baby passed away in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident.

“Tulbagh SAPS opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation following an incident at about 10am on Monday, January 13, 2025, on Drostdy Road in Tulbagh. According to witness accounts, the four involved in the accident were walking towards town from the farm Vooruitsig in Tulbagh when a truck which was transporting plums, lost its freight at high speed at a bend on the road,” Pojie said.

He confirmed the mother and daughter died at the scene while the children were taken to hospital where they later died.

Police also arrested the truck driver.

“The truck was inspected by authorities and the 31-year-old driver was subsequently arrested on multiple counts of culpable homicide. He is scheduled to appear in the local magistrate's court once charged,” Pojie added.

[email protected]

IOL