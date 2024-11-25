Leave the seals alone! Anger over increase of Cape fur seal harassment incidents

A Cape fur seal soaks up the sun from the comfort of the Kalkbay harbour wall. Photographer: Armand Hough

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is urging the public to keep their dogs away on a leash and away from the Cape fur seals along the coast.

The warning comes amid a spike in incidents of harassment in recent weeks.

The DFFE said dogs approaching and or attacking seals is criminal conduct but could also enable the spread of rabies if the dog is bitten.

The Cape fur seals are also listed as a protected species.

"Incidents of brutality toward seals appear to be on the rise since the rabies virus was detected in the Cape fur seal population.

"These incidents include, allowing dogs to approach and/ or attack resting seals; throwing stones at seals; enticing seals to chase people for social media footage, teasing seals for photo opportunities; hitting seals; feeding seals for financial gain to allow for photo opportunities with seals," the department said in a media statement.

In June, it was reported that several Cape fur seals tested positive for rabies.

Netcare Medicross Tokai's Dr Pete Vincent, said previously, seal bites have been considered low risk for rabies, however recent developments indicate the urgent need for post-exposure prophylaxis and antibiotics, as advised by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The DFFE explained that if a seal is ashore in a public place, away from the colony or other seals and appears in any way weak, unwell or aggressive, and does not show the species appropriate flee response on approach, it should be treated with caution, as there is a small but significant chance that the seal could be infected by the rabies virus.

“If this is the case, the seal may act unpredictably towards members of the public and/ or their dogs. In these cases, the authorities should be informed immediately, and the public should keep a distance of at least 15 metres," the DFFE added.

There are measures in place to rehabilitate or provide medical care to any seal should the need arise, as well as to handle suspected rabies cases.

Report any concerns to the department on 0800 205 005, the SPCA 021 700 4158/9 or the City of Cape Town on 021 480 7700.

IOL News