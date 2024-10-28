DA calls for suspensions after Justice Edwin Cameron claims Stellenbosch seniors ‘altered’ Wilgenhof report

Former Constitutional Court Justice and current Chancellor at Stellenbosch University, Edwin Cameron, claimed that two seniors at SU altered a report into the findings at Wilgenhof Residence. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media

The Democratic Alliance is calling for two senior Stellenbosch University (SU) officials to be suspended over allegations that they 'doctored' a report into the controversies at the university's Wilgenhof Residence.

The calls come after SU Chancellor, Justice Edwin Cameron, claimed that University Rector and Vice Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, and chairperson of council, Doctor Nicky Newton-King, conspired to change the contents of an independent investigation into alleged misdeeds at the residence.

Cameron has since filed an affidavit as part of ongoing litigation over the Wilgenhof matter, claiming that De Villiers and Newton-King fraudulently conspired to change the content of an independent investigative report into alleged misdeeds at the Wilgenhof men’s residence, and withheld information about the changes from the university’s council when it took a decision on the way forward.

The DA's Willie Aucamp said it was on the basis of the tampered report that council supported a recommendation to close the residence, in spite of the fact that the original version of the report recommended a “campus dialogue” to engender “deep and lasting changes” to address problems at Wilgenhof as an “appealing” option instead of closure.

However, the final version of the report that was submitted to council, was allegedly edited on the instruction of De Villiers and Newton-King to mislead decision-makers by removing this option to force the closure of the residence.

He said Cameron’s affidavit reportedly regards it as “indisputable” that the Wilgenhof report was fundamentally altered at the behest of De Villiers and Newton-King.

“It is further alleged that De Villiers refused Cameron’s request to issue a statement acknowledging that the report was changed at his instruction, and to apologise for the error,” Aucamp said.

He added that any attempt to evade accountability on this matter will further damage not only the institution’s reputation, but also the confidence of students, parents, and staff who rely on university leadership to act with honesty, integrity and transparency.

Background

IOL previously reported that in January, SU set up a panel to looking into shocking initiation-like allegations at the Wilgenhof residence. At the time it was reported that “disturbing items” were found in two rooms at Wilgenhof during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence.

A panel was then set up, consisting of the university's Deputy Registrar of Governance, Ethics and Compliance, an experienced independent Advocate from the Cape Bar and a former experienced university executive in higher education, will review the items provide a report.

By June, the panel recommended the residence be shut down. SU said the disturbing items have been removed and stored in safekeeping. Furthermore, the two rooms have been repainted and will be used for their original purpose.

The decision to close led to uproar and a legal battle and in September after it was decided that the residence will reopen during 2026 as a male residence and all current Wilgenhof residents who fulfil the academic requirements for re-placement in a residence and wish to stay in SU residences will be placed in other university residences for 2025.

This month (October), The Association for the Advancement of Wilgenhof Residents and SU settled the litigation. Both parties acknowledged the need to make a decisive break with unacceptable and secretive practices of the past and committed to participating in the facilitated renewal and rejuvenation process..

