Top stories this week: Joshlin Smith disappearance plan, Rachel and Siya Kolisi end their marriage and BRICS update

NEWS

Joshlin Smith was last seen in Februaryy. Photo: SAPS

Joshlin Smith’s disappearance was planned six months in advance - indictment

– The indictment alleges that Joshlin Smith’s disappearance on February 19, 2024, was orchestrated by her mother, Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, who reportedly planned to sell her daughter in August 2023.

– Kelly Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis and Stevano van Rhyn, face charges of kidnapping and trafficking for exploitation. The child was allegedly sold for R20,000.

– On February 18, Kelly was seen speaking to a woman in a white vehicle near her home. The next day, she packed Joshlin’s clothes and, with the help of her co-accused, took her daughter to the same vehicle and reported her missing later that evening.

– Co-accused Lourentia Lombaard had all charges withdrawn and will testify as a state witness against the others.

– The case has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court, with pre-trial proceedings scheduled for January 31, 2025. Further arrests and additional charges remain possible.

Convicted gangster turned businessman Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Henk Kruger.

‘Close them all and let them go’: Gayton McKenzie calls for closure of foreign-owned tuckshops and mass deportations amid food poisoning uproar

– Several learners across South Africa fell ill or died after consuming toxic or expired snacks from spaza shops, with notable incidents in Naledi (Soweto), Sharpeville, Pretoria, and Limpopo.

– Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture and leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, has called for the closure of all foreign-owned tuckshops and mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

– He urged swift government action, warning that delays might lead communities to take the law into their own hands.

– The MK chief whip Mzwanele Manyi raised concerns about fake and expired products sold by foreign-owned shops, calling for their shutdown.

– Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile called for illegal immigrants to leave the country and emphasised the need for police action and stricter border control to address these issues.

DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks calling Russia an ally. File picture: Courtney Africa/Independent Newspapers

Cracks in GNU deepen: DA blasts Ramaphosa for calling Russia an ‘ally’ at BRICS Summit

– President Cyril Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders attended the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024.

– DA leader John Steenhuisen criticised Ramaphosa’s remarks calling Russia “a valuable ally and friend,” distancing the party from such statements.

– Steenhuisen condemned aligning with Russia, citing its violation of international law through its war in Ukraine, and warned that such comments could harm South Africa’s economic relations and trade opportunities.

– The DA, a key player in the Government of National Unity (GNU), emphasised the need for consensus on foreign policy before public declarations are made.

– The 2024 BRICS Summit focuses on strengthening multilateralism and global development and marks the bloc’s first meeting since expanding to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

South Africa - Pretoria - Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester appears at the Pretoria high court.Pictures and Videos: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Two months after he escaped prison, Thabo Bester was arrested for speeding, and then released

– Thabo Bester was apprehended for speeding in July 2022 but released because authorities were unaware of his escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre.

– Bester presented a fraudulent ID card under the name Katlego Nkwana, which was confirmed as fake by Home Affairs.

– He was charged with fraud but failed to appear in court, and the case was marked "nolle prosequi" (not to be prosecuted).

– Police Minister Mchunu explained that the case details were only revealed two years later due to the complexity of the investigation.

– Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in April 2023; their trial is set for February 10, 2025.

Employee, who was fired for running a loan shark business at work, loses Labour Court appeal

– Monapole Daniel Kaweng, a former machine operator and shop steward at Free State National Botanical Gardens, was fired for participating in a money-lending scheme.

– A whistleblower alerted the employer in 2019, initially implicating a senior artisan, Mr. Zola, who charged employees interest rates up to 50%. Zola later implicated Kaweng.

– Kaweng claimed he was part of a stokvel (savings club) and denied operating a loan shark scheme. However, the CCMA rejected this defence, citing that stokvels do not involve lending with interest.

– Kaweng admitted to being involved in the scheme in 2017 and tried to quit, but the Labour Court upheld the CCMA's decision, ruling his actions as serious misconduct.

– The court found that Kaweng’s participation in the money-lending scheme justified dismissal, even if the scheme wasn’t in violation of the National Credit Act.

Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

SPORT

WATCH: Elton Jantjies dismisses claims that he’s homeless: ‘I’ve got a house, my mom didn’t kick me out’

– Elton Jantjies dismissed reports claiming his mother kicked him out, calling them disrespectful and unfounded.

– Jantjies urged the media to apologise to his family and children, not him.

– He will face former teammate Lionel Mapoe in a charity boxing event, highlighting boxing as a passion and training tool.

– Jantjies received a four-year ban for a failed drug test and was previously dropped from the Springbok squad due to an alleged affair.

– He maintains his innocence and hinted at a possible return to rugby sooner than expected.

Picture: JC Olivera / Getty Images via AFP

ENTERTAINMENT

Pink cocaine linked to Liam Payne's death and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' court case

– Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with drug and alcohol use suspected as contributing factors.

– Authorities discovered burnt aluminium foil in Payne's room, hinting at drug use prior to his death.

– Payne’s funeral is expected to take place next month.

– Despite its name, pink cocaine (or tuci/tusi) contains a mix of MDMA, ketamine, amphetamines, and legal stimulants, posing unpredictable risks like hallucinations, strokes, and cardiac arrest.

– Originating in Colombia, pink cocaine has grown in popularity across the US, UK, and Spain, contributing to its association with high-risk party scenes.

LIFESTYLE

Rachel and Siya Kolisi during happier times. Picture: Instagram

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce end of their marriage

– Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, announced their decision to end their marriage via a joint statement on social media, shortly after returning to South Africa from France.

– The couple emphasised that the decision came from a place of love and respect, stating they would remain friends and committed co-parents to their children.

– Siya and Rachel met in 2012, married on August 13, 2016, and have two biological children, Nicholas and Keziah, as well as two adopted half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

– Rachel transitioned from her career in event management and marketing to become a full-time mother and head of the Kolisi Foundation, supporting the family's initiatives.

– The couple requested respect during their transition and expressed gratitude for the public’s support throughout their relationship, although they did not disclose specific reasons for the split.

BRICS is an inclusive formation that has the ability to change the Global South, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. Picture: The Presidency/X

BUSINESS

BRICS will help reshape the Global South and world order - Ramaphosa

At the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that the partnership offers a chance to reshape the Global South and promote sustainable development.

Inclusive Economic Cooperation: He highlighted the need for bold steps toward shared prosperity, with a focus on smooth trade, tourism, and financial flows free from external interference in a multi-polar world.

Local Currencies in Trade: Ramaphosa looks forward to updates from BRICS finance ministers on the use of local currencies in international trade, fostering financial independence.

Trade Opportunities and MSMEs: The President stressed the importance of boosting trade opportunities, supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and launching joint development initiatives in exports, industry, and technology.

Call for Recalibrated Trade Rules: Ramaphosa urged for adjustments in trade regulations to facilitate industrialization and achieve the objectives of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy 2025.

