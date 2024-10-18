Top stories this week: GNU updates, Pule Mabe steps aside from ANC NEC, Liam Payne dies at 31, and more

These were your top stories this week.

NEWS

Picture: Hawks

Guilty as charged: Woman got contracts from Eskom while employed by the power utility

– Thandi Ruth Magagula, former safety risk officer at Eskom, was convicted of corruption and fraud by the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

– She pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two counts of fraud under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

– The charges involved awarding contracts worth over R58,000 to Mantoza Engineering Projects, a company she co-directed, without disclosing her involvement to Eskom.

– Her actions breached public service ethics and Eskom's conflict of interest policies.

– Sentencing is set for October 24, with the NPA highlighting the case as a critical step in combating corruption in public institutions.

File picture: Pexels

Buffalo turns tables on illegal hunters in Kruger National Park, charges and kills one poacher

– Police in Masisi, Limpopo, arrested five men aged 28 to 42 for illegal hunting and defeating the ends of justice.

– The group was hunting buffalo in Kruger National Park when one of them was fatally attacked by a buffalo.

– They moved the deceased man's body near the park fence and later had a relative collect it from the scene.

– The undertaker, noticing multiple injuries on the body, alerted the police, prompting investigations.

– The men appeared in Masisi Magistrate's Court to face charges of illegal hunting and defeating the ends of justice.

SA man serving in Israeli Sniper Unit accused of killing unarmed civilians

– A 22-year-old Sandton man, Aaron Bayhack, has been accused of war crimes in Gaza as part of an elite Israeli sniper unit, according to an Al Jazeera documentary.

– The documentary alleges that Bayhack, with the 202 paratrooper battalion, indiscriminately fired on civilians, including children, the elderly, and the wounded, in Khan Younis and Gaza City.

– Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh reported that Israeli snipers targeted Al-Quds hospital with live ammunition.

– The Department of International Relations (DIRCO) warned that citizens joining foreign military operations without authorisation could face prosecution and risk losing their citizenship.

File Picture: GCIS

GNU scorecard: Black Business Council gives top marks to Ramokgopa, Tau, McKenzie and Schreiber

– Following the May 29 elections, the Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed, led by the ANC and including the DA, IFP, PA, and other smaller parties.

– Continuous electricity supply has been a key achievement under the GNU, with Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa credited for addressing Eskom’s engineering issues.

– Key Ministerial Contributions:

Parks Tau (DTIC): Stabilized operations by filling vacant positions.

Leon Schreiber (Home Affairs): Reduced visa backlogs, benefiting businesses.

Gayton McKenzie (Sport, Arts, and Culture): Advocates bringing Formula 1 to South Africa to boost tourism.

– Improved sentiment under the GNU has led to positive trends in the economy, but leaders acknowledge the need to address unemployment and inequality.

– The DA holds six Cabinet positions, with John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture. Other appointments include Patricia de Lille (Tourism), Pieter Groenewald (Correctional Services), and Bantu Holomisa (Deputy Defence Minister).

Picture: Screengrab

‘We are innovative hard workers’: Pule Mabe steps aside from ANC NEC but insists he and his wife are innocent

– Pule Mabe announced he is stepping down from the ANC’s National Executive Committee, following corruption charges linked to a R27 million tender for waste-collection vehicles.

– Mabe, his wife, and other accused individuals appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, with all granted R30,000 bail; the case is postponed to March 25, 2025.

– The tender was awarded to Enviro Mobi, a company linked to Mabe, but only 196 of the required 200 vehicles were delivered, many with mechanical defects and no spare parts.

– Despite resigning from Enviro Mobi, Mabe allegedly retained control of the company's bank account and received R1.6 million in unexplained payments.

– Mabe insists he is innocent, defending the project’s role in creating thousands of jobs across South Africa, and argues that bad weather caused the non-delivery of four vehicles.

SPORT

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

CAS ruling may be final nail in Royal AM coffin in Samir Nurkovic saga

– The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Royal AM’s appeal to overturn their FIFA transfer ban.

– The ban was imposed after Royal AM failed to pay R12 million in wages owed to players Samir Nurkovic and Ricardo Nascimento following the termination of Nurkovic's contract.

– Due to the ban, Royal AM has been unable to sign new players and was forced to play chairman Andile Mpisane in midfield.

– The PSL announced that Royal AM would not compete in the 2024/25 DStv Diski Challenge due to their inability to field a team as a result of the FIFA registration ban.

– Royal AM is set to face Cape Town City FC in the Telkom Knockout on Saturday, followed by a match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership next Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

Picture: Yuri Cortez/ AFP

One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

– Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, died at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, with authorities investigating the circumstances of the fall.

– Emergency responders confirmed he suffered severe injuries incompatible with life and could not be resuscitated, as he fell approximately 13-14 metres.

– Prior to the incident, hotel management reported an "aggressive" guest who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, prompting concern for his safety.

– Payne had publicly discussed his struggles with alcohol abuse and had previously sought rehabilitation, with fans mourning the loss as a significant moment in their lives.

– One Direction gained fame in 2010 and became one of the best-selling boy bands, with Payne also pursuing a successful solo career after the band's indefinite hiatus in 2016.

LIFESTYLE

Picture: TikTok/screenshot

WATCH: Where are the shoes George? These are the R18,300 missing Gucci shoes husband bought

– A viral TikTok video features a woman confronting her husband, George, about a pair of R18,300 Gucci shoes she discovered on a receipt but never received, prompting the question, “Where is the shoe, George?”

– The woman’s video gained traction online, leading viewers to speculate about the missing shoes and share their thoughts on the situation.

– Another TikTok user, @Passionfruit, investigated the receipt, identifying the shoes as denim designer loafers with a silver buckle detail, and provided details on how to find them.

– The investigator suggested the wife visit the Gucci store and inquire with a salesperson named Marlene to determine who George was with during the purchase.

– The story has captivated many, with the video garnering over 700,000 views and 6,000 shares as people engage in the mystery of the missing Gucci shoes.

BUSINESS

Picture: Tracey Adams/Independent Newspapers

What led to Pick n Pay’s problems? Outgoing chairman Gareth Ackerman reflects on retailers’ failures

– Gareth Ackerman, chairman of Pick n Pay, acknowledged significant mistakes made by the Ackerman family and board in managing the retail business, emphasising the need for greater scrutiny of management decisions.

– Pick n Pay is currently technically insolvent, with liabilities exceeding assets by R183 million; its revenue increased to R115.37 billion, but trading expenses rose sharply, contributing to a dramatic 373% decline in net profit, resulting in a net loss of R3.2 billion.

– Former CEO Pieter Boone was ousted after less than two and a half years, with Sean Summers, who previously led the company from 1999 to 2006, reinstated to help stabilise the business.

– Ackerman admitted to being overly supportive of past CEOs and stressed the importance of questioning decisions at board meetings, reflecting on the need for change in governance practices.

– Despite current challenges, Ackerman remains optimistic about Pick n Pay's recovery, stating that the company is on a multi-year transformational journey with a plan in place that is yielding positive results.

