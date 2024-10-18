SAB's festive campaign: 'Drive Sharp' encourages responsible drinking

Zoleka Lisa, SAB’s vice president of Corporate Affairs, at the campaign launch of ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

As South Africa prepares for the festive season, South African Breweries (SAB) is focusing on preventing alcohol-related accidents through its ‘Drive Sharp’ campaign, which will also targets young drivers.

The initiative, part of SAB’s broader SAB Sharp platform, leverages digital platforms and interactive content to engage this at-risk demographic.

Zoleka Lisa, SAB’s vice president of Corporate Affairs, explained the campaign’s focus on youth.

“We are committed to deterring drink-driving behaviour by challenging South Africans to realise the consequences of drinking and driving. This campaign is crucial as we head into the festive season, a time when incidents of drunk driving typically increase,” Lisa said.

The ‘Drive Sharp’ campaign employs innovative methods to reach younger audiences, including digital engagement and collaborations with social commentators.

“Our strategy leverages digital platforms and interactive content, meeting consumers where they are most active,” Lisa added.

A key component of SAB’s approach involves partnerships with law enforcement agencies to support Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs), which have led to over 24,000 arrests nationally.

“AECs are used to test suspected drunk drivers and confirm their breath limits. This includes evidentiary breath alcohol testing, which provides immediate results and leads to higher prosecution rates,” Lisa explained.

Acting Director of Community Safety for the Theewaterskloof Municipality, Romeo Hendricks, praised SAB’s ongoing dedication.

“We commend SAB for their proactive approach. Our partnership has led to an increase in arrests, which is an important deterrent for those who might consider drinking and driving.”

Looking ahead, SAB plans to continue innovating through new technologies like augmented reality (AR) and gamified experiences.

“One of our most exciting innovations involves using AR and gamified experiences to engage consumers interactively, reinforcing the importance of making responsible choices,” Lisa said.

SAB is also promoting non-alcoholic options, such as Corona Cero, and increasing collaborations with ride-sharing services.

In addition to promoting non-alcoholic options and ride-sharing services, SAB plans to issue targeted reminders on social media during weekends and holidays, encouraging safer decisions.

“These practical steps, combined with continued collaborations with organisations that support our responsible drinking goals, help us stay grounded in real-world solutions while keeping our campaigns fresh and engaging,” Lisa added.

SAB aims to reduce drinking and driving during high-risk periods and foster a culture of responsibility among young South Africans by integrating these digital strategies.

