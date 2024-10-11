These are your top stories this week.

NEWS

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided not to prosecute any of the suspects implicated in the controversial Phala Phala case.

NPA declines to prosecute in Phala Phala case

– The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has chosen not to prosecute suspects in the Phala Phala case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

– This decision followed a comprehensive investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) based on a complaint from Arthur Fraser regarding alleged money laundering and corruption.

– The inquiry examined potential violations of the Income Tax Act and Exchange Control Regulations related to a robbery at Ramaphosa's farm, where approximately $4 million was reportedly stolen.

– Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Adv Mukhali Ivy Thenga concluded there was insufficient evidence for a successful prosecution.

– The NPA's decision adhered to its policy, which requires a careful evaluation of evidence to determine the likelihood of a successful prosecution.

Read more here.

Senyatsi Bennita Phasha, a former Nissan South Africa employee, was ordered by the South Gauteng High Court to repay over R350,000. Picture: Hidenori Nagai / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Ex-employee loses court battle, must pay Nissan South Africa over R350,000 for studies in Japan

– Senyatsi Bennita Phasha, a former Nissan South Africa employee, was ordered by the South Gauteng High Court to repay over R350,000.

– The amount covers expenses Nissan incurred for her two-year study in Japan under the JICA programme.

– Phasha was required to work at Nissan for two years and six months after completing the programme but resigned after one year and three months.

– She argued the JICA agreement became null and void upon her return and that Nissan Global, not NSA, paid for the programme.

– The court ruled in favour of Nissan, reducing the repayment to R353,005.89 plus interest at 9%.

Read more here.

Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church in South Africa, has passed away at the age of 75. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/Independent Newspapers

Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church dies

– Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church in South Africa, has passed away at the age of 75.

– McCauley, an internationally respected evangelical leader, died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

– Before becoming a pastor, he was a bodybuilder, winning Mr. South Africa and placing third in the 1974 Mr. Universe competition.

– He founded Rhema Bible Church in 1978, which grew to over 45,000 members and played a significant role in South Africa’s social and political transformation during apartheid.

– McCauley also held leadership roles in the International Federation of Christian Churches and the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

Read more here.

An 18th person has died from the Ngobozana village mass shooting, in Lusikisiki. Picture: SAPS

Lusikisiki mass shooting: Parolee charged with 18 murders

– Siphosoxolo Myekethe, a 45-year-old convicted killer on parole, has been arrested for a mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

– Myekethe faces 18 counts of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed AK-47 assault rifle.

– The shooting, which occurred on September 28, 2024, left 15 women and 3 men dead, with 5 others injured.

– Myekethe has prior convictions for murder and escaping custody; the NPA plans to oppose his bail application.

– The case has been postponed to October 15, 2024, for further profiling, and the victims are set to be laid to rest this weekend.

Read more here.

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and his allies won a significant victory over the pro-GNU (Government of National Unity) faction. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

Panyaza Lesufi and his anti-GNU allies in ANC emerge victorious over Fikile Mbalula's attempts to discipline him

– Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and his allies won a significant victory over the pro-GNU (Government of National Unity) faction after attempts to discipline him for criticising Cyril Ramaphosa's GNU failed.

– ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula summoned Lesufi to address his comments but faced difficult questions himself during the meeting.

– Lesufi deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account after being called to Luthuli House to explain his criticism, particularly his stance against the Democratic Alliance (DA).

– Gauteng leaders expressed frustration over the national ANC leadership’s lack of support, emphasising that the ANC is not subordinate to the DA.

– Lesufi's remarks on X included a defiant statement to DA federal chairperson Helen Zille, asserting the ANC’s independence from DA influence.

Read more here.

Picture: Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images via AFP

SPORT

Gayton McKenzie now looking at Joburg’s FNB Stadium for Dricus du Plessis UFC title defence

– Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie hinted that the UFC event in South Africa may be held at FNB Stadium (Soccer City) in Johannesburg.

– UFC boss Dana White had previously stated that Dricus du Plessis’ next title defence would be in South Africa if he won against Israel Adesanya.

– Several venues, including Cape Town's DHL Stadium and CTICC, were considered, but McKenzie confirmed that solutions for hosting the event would be presented in Abu Dhabi by the end of October.

– White expressed concerns about outdoor venues due to weather conditions potentially affecting the fight.

– McKenzie reassured that negotiations are ongoing and an official venue announcement is expected soon.

Read more here.

Picture: Bheki Radebe /Independent Newspapers

ENTERTAINMENT

Fierce feud over Chris Brown concert tickets sparks Prof Phakeng vs The Kiffness, Renaldo Gouws

– Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng shared she spent R30,000 on VIP tickets for a Chris Brown concert, sparking criticism online due to Brown's past abuse cases.

– The Kiffness (David Scott) criticised her, accusing her of supporting an abuser; Phakeng defended her stance, saying enjoying music doesn't align with endorsing past actions.

– Women For Change and others called for the concert to be canceled, but it sold out, with an extra date added.

– Renaldo Gouws, ex-DA MP, also slammed Phakeng, leading to an exchange of insults between the two.

– Phakeng emphasised she can enjoy the concert while continuing to speak out against gender-based violence (GBV).

Read more here.

Mihlali Nobavu spoke out about alleged exploitative labour practices at the Babel restuarant in Menlyn, leading to authorities intervening swiftly. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers and Screenshot/Tiktok

LIFESTYLE

Babel restaurant waitress Mihlali Nobavu speaks out publicly for the first time after exposing exploitive sector

– Mihlali Nobavu, a waitress at Babel restaurant, went viral for exposing unfair labour practices, prompting nationwide inspections of restaurants by the Department of Labour and other authorities.

– Nobavu, a psychology student, shared her surprise at the video's popularity and expressed heartbreak over others' similar experiences in the hospitality industry.

– Following her TikTok post, officials conducted raids, leading to over R10 million in fines and the arrest of 81 undocumented workers.

– Nobavu decided not to return to work after receiving only R100 in tips for a 12-hour shift and experiencing harsh treatment; she is now focusing on her studies and aspiring to become a forensic psychologist.

– She appreciates the support from political parties like the EFF and ANC and hopes for continued inspections in the hospitality sector to prevent further exploitation.

Read more here.

BUSINESS

SAPS in recruitment drive to re-hire former police officers - here’s how much they will earn

– The South African Police Service (SAPS) is recruiting former police officers to enhance its detective capacity.

– Available roles include Constable (R226,188), Sergeant (R283,797), and Warrant Officer (R351,570) per annum.

– Candidates must have prior police experience, a good disciplinary record, a Grade 12 qualification, and proficiency in two official languages.

– Applicants with tattoos, criminal records, or dishonourable discharges will not be considered, and must be under 55 years old.

– Interested individuals can apply through the SAPS website by October 21, 2024.

Read more here.

IOL NEWS