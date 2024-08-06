Baboon on the mend after he was pepper sprayed during Kommetjie protest

The baboon that was attacked in Kommetjie during a protest by residents. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

A male baboon that was pepper sprayed during a protest in Kommetjie at the weekend, is enjoying some peace and quiet according to Cape of Good Hope communications manager, Belinda Abraham.

Abraham told IOL that the primate’s sight has improved, however, his prognosis remains guarded based on the complications that could arise from a quantity of the substance sprayed in his eyes that was also inhaled.

Abrahams explained that respiratory ailments are common in animals that have been pepper sprayed.

“He is mobile and although he is traumatised, seems to be enjoying some good nutrition as well as some peace and quiet. We hope to be able to release him back to his troop within the next couple of days," she said.

It is alleged that resident staged an anti-baboon protest, claiming that the animals were aggressive towards pets and breaking widows at properties in the area.

According to the SPCA, residents were armed with sticks and pepper spray.

“The situation escalated when animal activists, attempting to protect the baboons, clashed with the residents.

“Regrettably, one baboon severely impacted by pepper spray suffered visual impairment and, in a disoriented state, was further injured by electrocution on an electric fence while attempting to escape.

“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectors were called to the scene and promptly intervened, rescuing the injured baboon and transporting it to our Wildlife Department for urgent care," the SPCA said.

An investigation into the incident is under way and the SPCA is calling for witnesses to comes forward. They are urged to contact the SPCA via 021 700 4158/9 or email [email protected]

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse has since issued a stern warning in light of the incident.

"We urge the public to respect the law and the rights of animals. Taking matters into your own hands and inflicting harm on wildlife is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible.

“Be assured, we will pursue justice aggressively for these acts of cruelty. No one is above the law,” he said.

IOL News