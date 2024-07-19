City of Cape Town invests R77 million to upskill youth through EPWP

Janitors at work. The City says it will employ and upskill youths on temporary, 18-month contracts as janitors, to provide a labour force to ensure that toilets in informal settlements are kept clean and well-maintained. Picture: Supplied

City of Cape Town is taking a significant step to tackle youth unemployment and skills shortages in informal settlements with a R77 million skills development programme.

This initiative, led by the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate, aims to empower 955 young individuals from these areas by providing them with job opportunities and accredited training.

As part of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) for the 2024/2025 financial year, the City will employ these youth on temporary, 18-month contracts as janitors.

The Water and Sanitation Directorate's Informal Settlements Basic Services Branch, will ensure that toilets in informal settlements are kept clean and well-maintained.

The janitors will not only perform essential cleaning duties but will also receive training in various fields, including plumbing, computer literacy, customer relations, driver's licence, and financial literacy.

Each completed module will award participants with a certificate of competence, recognised with National Qualifications Framework (NQF) credits.

The new programme targets individuals aged 18 to 35 who are either directly employed by the City or working through City-appointed contractors. The 18-month contracts will require janitors to work six days a week, with training sessions scheduled during regular working hours.

Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, highlighted the programme’s significant impact.

“Extending the duration of contracts from one year to 18 months, has been driven by the need to invest more into uplifting the lives of young people and the desire to position them for a brighter future.

“On this programme, not only will they be employed for longer but they will also attain certified training and relevant work experience, which gives them a competitive advantage for further job opportunities,” he said.

The programme aims to reduce unemployment in informal settlements, bridge existing skills gaps, and provide meaningful work experience that can make participants more competitive in the job market.

The initiative seeks to foster confidence, self-reliance, and social integration among participants, while improving service delivery through enhanced customer relations training.

Prospective job seekers interested in these opportunities are encouraged to register on the City’s EPWP job seekers database at their local Sub Council office.

The selection process will involve a written assessment, and priority will be given to candidates with demonstrated literacy skills.

IOL