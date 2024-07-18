George municipality issues warning over EPWP job scam

In a recent public notice, the George Municipality has raised alarm over a scam targeting job seekers under the guise of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Reports have emerged showing dishonest individuals pretending to be EPWP staff, offering jobs in exchange for money.

According to the municipality, scam victims are approached with offers to secure EPWP jobs for a fee. Scammers request money via money transfer services, promising applicants a spot on the next month’s employment list. Victims are also told to collect EPWP uniforms after making the payment.

In response to these incidents, the George Municipality has issued a strong warning, clarifying that such solicitations are fraudulent. The EPWP operated by the municipality does not require applicants to pay for job guarantees.

Officials have emphasised that any request for financial transactions in relation to EPWP employment should be viewed with suspicion and reported immediately.

The EPWP, plays a crucial role in socio-economic development by engaging citizens in public infrastructure and community service projects. Instances of exploitation, such as the current scam, undermine the programme's integrity and impact negatively on aspiring job seekers.

Job seekers are urged to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to offer EPWP positions. Genuine EPWP recruitment processes are transparent and do not involve upfront financial obligations.

The municipality encourages those affected by or aware of such scams to come forward and assist in preventing further exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

The George Municipality encourages residents to contact EPWP officials immediately if they have any concerns or need clarification regarding EPWP database applications or appointments.

Officials listed for assistance are Mr Charlton Van Wyk, reachable at 044 802 2011 or [email protected], and Miss Elizabeth Majelenyang at 044 802 2036.

IOL