‘Stop driving drunk’: Western Cape officials arrest 76 motorists for DUI

A roadblock was held by the Western Cape Provincial and City Traffic Officials on Modderdam road Southbound near the N2 (Bonteheuwel), where motorists driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested by police officers.

A roadblock was held by the Western Cape Provincial and City Traffic Officials on Modderdam road Southbound near the N2 (Bonteheuwel), where motorists driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested by police officers.

The Provincial Traffic Services, along with the police, have been active on the roads, arresting drunk drivers and issuing fines at roadblocks across the Western Cape.

Just two weeks into July, and police have already arrested 76 individuals, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Western Cape Mobility, head of communication, Muneera Allie, said the statistics for drunk driving highlight the ongoing issue of impaired driving and severe harm to both drivers and other road users.

In the past week, Provincial Traffic Services have carried out 225 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the Western Cape.

According to the report, over 17,000 vehicles were stopped and checked which resulted in 6,055 fines being issued for various traffic violations.

During the same period, at least 23 car crashes occurred, leading to the death of 23 people, 12 of whom were pedestrians.

Allie stated that drunk driving is not only a danger to the driver, but also places passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

“We continue to strive for safer roads, so the cooperation of all residents is crucial. Don’t drive drunk. Provincial Traffic Services will maintain a strong presence on our roads to enforce traffic laws and ensure that violators are held accountable.”

She also said that together with other law enforcers, they can reduce the incidence of drunk driving and work towards a safer and more secure environment for everyone on the roads.

IOL