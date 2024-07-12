Gift of the Givers and Engen join forces to aid Cape storm victims

Engen and Gift of the Givers are distributing essential items, including food hampers and hygiene packs, to offer immediate support to displaced residents. Picture: Supplied

Engen has stepped in to aid residents impacted by the severe winds and flooding that have wreaked havoc in the Western Cape this week. The damage follows a series of cold fronts that have battered the region.

The company's efforts, aligned with its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy, involve a collaboration with Gift of the Givers to deliver essential relief to the hardest-hit areas.

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen's CSI Manager, shared deep sympathy for those affected by the disaster.

Engen is distributing essential items, including food hampers and hygiene packs, to offer immediate support to displaced residents. This initiative aims to provide quick relief and comfort to those in need.

The company's enduring partnership with Gift of the Givers has been instrumental in ensuring that aid reaches the most affected areas swiftly.

“Many people are facing the daunting task of rebuilding, and it is our collective responsibility to support them during this difficult time,” said Mdabula.

Since 2019, Engen has been collaborating with Gift of the Givers, providing fuel support to enhance rapid and efficient disaster response efforts.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala led an initiative to assess the development of solutions for people in dire need of shelter during the frigid cold and rainy weather. As extreme weather conditions persist, at least 500 households, whose dwellings were flooded, have been temporarily relocated to safer accommodations.

