Limpopo police constable accused of raping her 10-year-old son denied bail, Cele says she is a ‘criminal’

The Brackenfell police officer who allegedly raped a woman who he was supposed to rescue from an abusive boyfriend didn’t make it to court yesterday.When the Daily Voice arrived at the Bluedowns Magistrates’ Court, it was revealed that the suspect fell ill while in police custody on Sunday night.

The police woman accused of raping and sexually grooming her own son denied bail by the Vaalbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Cape Town - A Limpopo police woman accused of raping and sexually grooming her own son, was denied bail in the Vaalbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The accused is facing charges of raping a minor, sexual grooming of a child, and creating and distributing child pornography using her 10-year-old son.

The officer’s image went viral earlier this year when a video clip of her allegedly having sex with her underage son surfaced on social media.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping, said the accused officer was denied bail on the grounds that she did not have a fixed address and had interfered with witnesses.

The 40-year-old constable was arrested after the video surfaced on social media.

The video sparked outrage on social media as South Africans called on the SAPS to call to order one of their own.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele, had earlier condemned the cop’s actions saying it was ‘beyond comprehension’.

"The victim has been removed to a place of safety and is receiving counselling.

“When you are told that a member of the SAPS has been arrested, it is one of the most painful things. But to do this one is even beyond comprehension.

“This is not just a member of the SAPS. It’s the real mother of the boy, she is arrested, and to us, she is no more an honourable member; she is a criminal,” Cele said.

Suping added that the case has been remanded to May 3, to allow for further investigation.

IOL