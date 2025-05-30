Olorato Mongale murder: Main suspect killed in shootout with KZN cops

Olorato Mongale was recently found dead after going on a date.

The main suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale has been killed in a shootout with KZN cops in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda, the suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with police in the Amanzimtoti area.

The crime scene is still active.

Police said Mongale, 30, went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex, driving a white VW Polo on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

"He drove with the victim in the township of Alexandra, proceeded to Kew, and between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, this man allegedly murdered Olorato and dumped her body," said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.