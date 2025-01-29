Northern Cape man jailed for stealing his late brother's insurance payout

IOL Johan Isaacs has been jailed to five year for theft.

A Northern Cape man who was found guilty of stealing his late brother's insurance payout has been jailed to five years of direct imprisonment.

Johan Isaacs, 61, was sentenced in the Upington Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said that Isaacs was arrested in October 2018 by the Upington-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

Explaining the merits of the case, Hawks spokesperson the Northern Cape Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said Isaacs was appointed as an executor on the estate of his late brother.

"An amount of R323,773 was paid by Liberty into his account. He used the funds for his personal gain and did not distribute them to the beneficiaries as obligated to do."

Mnisi said following his arrest Isaacs made numerous court appearances until his conviction and sentencing.

In another case in KwaZulu-Natal in December two people found guilty of killing three family members for insurance payouts were sentenced to three life terms of imprisonment each.

Mthofi Cyril Msipho,53, and Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mbele, 42, were sentenced in the Durban High Court.

The court heard how Mbele devised a plan to enrich herself through fraudulent claims from funeral policies.

The NPA said during June 2019 and September 2020, she obtained funeral cover plans through Capitec Bank Limited/ Centriq Life Insurance Company Limited (Capitec), insuring several members of her immediate family as well as people known to her.

She made herself the policyholder and the beneficiary of these policies.

Three people were killed but others managed to escape.

The court heard how Mbele's son warned the complainants of his mother's plans to kill them.

IOL News