Someone in Rustenburg is holding an R5.2 million Lotto jackpot ticket. Is it you?

iol Ithuba announces a R5.2 million Lotto Plus 2 winner in Rustenburg, urging players to check their tickets. Picture: File

Someone in Rustenburg is holding a Lotto Plus 2 jackpot ticket worth over R5million.

The National Lottery Ithuba said the jackpot draw from Wednesday, February 26, 2025, draw paid out R5.2 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Astron Klopper Street in Rustenburg, with a wager of R40, using a manual selection method.

The operator urged participants from this town to check their tickets immediately.

"We are ecstatic about this latest win and can't wait for the winner to come forward and claim their prize," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

"There's always a sense of excitement every time we have a new winner. We hope that this win will bring about a positive change in their life."

Mabuza urged all players who placed their wagers in the Rustenburg area to check their tickets carefully.

"We understand that winning the lottery can be a life-changing experience, and we want to ensure that our winner comes forward to claim their prize without delay."

The winner has 365 days to claim their prize from the date of the draw.

This week a woman in her 20s claimed over R5million in the Lotto jackpot.

The woman was one of two winners in the Lotto jackpot of R10.6 million from the February 12, 2025 draw.

She said she used numbers her late father had always played.

IOL News