'They called them troublemakers, but they were our survival': Stilfontein struggles after illegal mining crackdown

Local businesses, like Rita de Sonsa's liquor store, are struggling after the closure of illegal mining activities in Stilfontein. Residents urge the government to reopen the mines legally to revive the economy and create jobs.

Rita de Sonsa wipes the sweat from her brow as she stands behind the counter of her once-bustling liquor store in Stilfontein.

The rhythmic hum of customers that once filled the air has been replaced by an eerie silence, punctuated only by the occasional creak of the door.

Business, she says, has never been this slow.

"I take it one day at a time," she sighs, her eyes scanning the empty store where miners once flocked.

"But without the Zama Zamas, the situation is tough," she said.

For decades, illegal miners—known locally as Zama Zamas—were both a lifeline and a lifeblood of Stilfontein and Khuma township about seven kilometres away.

Their hard-earned cash flowed into businesses, supported families, and even helped sponsor local sports teams.

But all that changed with Operation Valumgodi, a government crackdown that ran from August 2024 to January 2025.

The operation led to over 15 raids, the rescue of 246 miners, and the tragic loss of 78 lives. More than 120 arrests were made, and authorities seized an arsenal of weapons and mining equipment.

On paper, it was a success. The mining site now sits under 24-hour police surveillance, and the once-busy shafts are silent.