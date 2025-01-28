'They called them troublemakers, but they were our survival': Stilfontein struggles after illegal mining crackdown
Local businesses, like Rita de Sonsa's liquor store, are struggling after the closure of illegal mining activities in Stilfontein. Residents urge the government to reopen the mines legally to revive the economy and create jobs.
Rita de Sonsa wipes the sweat from her brow as she stands behind the counter of her once-bustling liquor store in Stilfontein.
The rhythmic hum of customers that once filled the air has been replaced by an eerie silence, punctuated only by the occasional creak of the door.
Business, she says, has never been this slow.
"I take it one day at a time," she sighs, her eyes scanning the empty store where miners once flocked.
"But without the Zama Zamas, the situation is tough," she said.
For decades, illegal miners—known locally as Zama Zamas—were both a lifeline and a lifeblood of Stilfontein and Khuma township about seven kilometres away.
Their hard-earned cash flowed into businesses, supported families, and even helped sponsor local sports teams.
But all that changed with Operation Valumgodi, a government crackdown that ran from August 2024 to January 2025.
The operation led to over 15 raids, the rescue of 246 miners, and the tragic loss of 78 lives. More than 120 arrests were made, and authorities seized an arsenal of weapons and mining equipment.
On paper, it was a success. The mining site now sits under 24-hour police surveillance, and the once-busy shafts are silent.
Police maintain 24-hour surveillance over closed mining site as Stilfontein community grapples with the aftermath of Operation Valumgodi
But for Rita and many others in Khuma, the reality is far from victorious.
"The government thinks they solved the problem, but all they've done is cut off our community’s lifeline," she says, shaking her head.
"Without mining, businesses are struggling, people are hungrier, and our children are suffering."
IOL spoke to numerous residents and business owners, many of whom did not want their names mentioned. They however, told the same story of despair since police put a halt to the illegal mining.
Taxis once packed with miners ferrying goods and people now sit idle. Fast food outlets that thrived on their trade have shuttered their doors.
Businesses report dwindling profits.
One business owner, who chose to remain anonymous, says his meat shop is barely surviving. "Before, I couldn't keep up with demand; now I'm lucky if I sell half of what I used to."
Rita has been running her shop for 33 years, and she says she’s never seen the community in such despair.
"Many families can’t afford to send their children to school. People come to me for food, but I can’t feed everyone."
The irony, she says, is that while authorities branded the miners as criminals, they were instrumental in keeping the local economy afloat.
"About 75% of my customers came from the miners’ income. They were hardworking and respectful. They didn’t just buy from me; they supported small shops, service providers, and even local schools."
Through their contributions, Rita was able to sponsor two soccer teams and a pool team for young people. The miners also funded local school projects and helped with community initiatives.
"They weren't just faceless diggers; they were part of our town," she says.
Now, with the Zama Zamas gone, Rita fears for the future. She believes that legalising and reopening the mines—if only on a small scale—could be the key to reviving Stilfontein's struggling economy.
"The government promised to bring change, but we’re still waiting. If they reopened the mines, they could bring jobs and hope back to this area."
For now, Rita holds on, surviving on the little trade that trickles through her doors. She remains resilient, but her voice carries the weight of desperation.
"We need real action before it’s too late. The government needs to understand that without the mines, we are lost."
As the sun sets over Stilfontein, Rita locks up her shop, her thoughts lingering on the miners who once filled the streets with life.
"They called them troublemakers," she says softly, "but to us, they were our survival."
