North West police are on the hunt for an alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin, Lesotho national, James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as Tiger. Image: SAPS

The North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management has blamed the police for the escape of alleged illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli. MEC Wessels Morweng said the escape was an embarrassment to the state. In the case that bears striking resemblance to the rapist and murder, Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3, 2022, Tshoaeli, a Lesotho national, also known as 'Tiger' fled from police custody as miners were being brought to the surface from the disused shaft 11 at the Stilfontein mine in the North West last week. "Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to locate the officials who aided his escape from shaft 11 to the Stilfontein police holding cells. According to records, Tiger was never booked into several other stations where illegal miners are being held. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Police rescued 246 illegal miners from a shaft at Stilfontein. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Stilfontein ringleader Tiger is accused of being a ringleader underground and one of the main people who controlled operations. "He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners," Mathe said. Morweng said officials will face punishment for their conduct in the matter. "We have always been consistent and not in denial of the fact that some amongst our police are not adhering to the principles and oath of office they took when they assumed responsibility as police officers," he said. "Let me assure you the officials who are involved in this matter will be stripped off their badges and face the full might of the law, as it is unacceptable to have criminals disguised as police officials," Morweng said.

Police wait outside the entrance at a mine shaft near Stilfontein, North West, for illegal miners as part of Operation Vala Umgodi. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers