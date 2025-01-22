Police have denied the ill treatment of miners in custody.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have rubbished allegations that Stilfontein miners, rescued last week, are facing unfair treatment.

This comes following the death of a miner in a North West hospital this week.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health in the North West, Tshegofatso Mothibedi, confirmed that Koali Rankomo was admitted to the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital and was treated for gastroenteritis and dehydration.

The department said only 32 suspected illegal miners were in its care, under police guard.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police are working with the Department of Health to ensure that miners are receiving health care while in holding cells.

"On a daily basis, SAPS members conduct inspections at police holding cells and those that require medical care are referred and admitted to a local hospital," she said.

"The number of those admitted in hospital has thus risen from nine on Monday, January 13 to 32 on Tuesday, January 21," Mathe said.

She added that the narrative that illegal miners are not receiving adequate medical care is thus refuted and devoid of truth.

