Screenshots from a video showing older learners washing the feet of Grade 8 learners at a North West school. Image: Graphic by Se-Anne Rall/IOL

A tradition at a North West high school, has captured the heart of Mzansi. Every year, learners from the Potchefstroom Gimnasium wash the feet of Grade 8 learners, taking a leaf out of the book of John 13: 1-17 where Jesus washed the feet of his disciples. In the passage of scripture, Jesus poured water in a basin and washed the men's feet and wiped them with a towel, signifying His service to them. In a Facebook post, learners are seen washing the feet of their younger counterparts. According to the post, the Council continued the foot washing tradition.

An older learner washes a Grade 8 learner's feet as part of the tradition. Image: Screenshot

"Wow, what an amazingly special way to end the Gimmie Word weekend," the post read. "In the Bible, the humble act of washing someone's dirty feet is also referred to. Jesus chose to wash the feet of His disciples. With this gesture, the Council wanted to show the Grade 8s that they care for them and want to serve them. "The message to the Grade 8s was to always remain humble and be helpful. Wash each other's feet, lift each other up and reach greater heights together. Focus on God's plan and tread deep tracks in which others can follow," the post stated.

An older learner washes a Grade 8 boy's feet. Image: Screenshot

An older learner prepares to wash the feet of a Grade 8 learner Image: Screenshot