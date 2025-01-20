Alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin 'Tiger' escapes police custody

North West police are on the hunt for an alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin, Lesotho national, James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as Tiger.
Acting police commissioner in the North West has called for heads to roll following the escape of an alleged illegal mining kingpin.
James Neo Tshoaeli or 'Tiger' is believed to have escaped police custody after resurfacing from mine shaft 11 at Stilfontein last week.
According to police, Tshoaeli has been named as a ring leader who controlled operations underground.
He also faces allegations of being responsible for some of the miners' deaths as well as abuse, attacks on the illegal miners and hoarded food from the other men.
James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as Tiger has escaped police custody.
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Tiger, a Lesotho national, was not booked into any of the police stations where the other miners were kept.
"Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who facilitated his escape from shaft 11 to the Stilfontein police holding cells.
"According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care," she said.
Acting police commissioner in the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running since December 2023.
Members of the public are advised to share any information pertaining to his whereabouts to the Stilfontein police station.
Last week, 246 illegal miners were rescued from the disused mine. Rescue teams also recovered 78 bodies.
