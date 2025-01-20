Alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin 'Tiger' escapes police custody

North West police are on the hunt for an alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin, Lesotho national, James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as Tiger.

Acting police commissioner in the North West has called for heads to roll following the escape of an alleged illegal mining kingpin.

James Neo Tshoaeli or 'Tiger' is believed to have escaped police custody after resurfacing from mine shaft 11 at Stilfontein last week.

According to police, Tshoaeli has been named as a ring leader who controlled operations underground.

He also faces allegations of being responsible for some of the miners' deaths as well as abuse, attacks on the illegal miners and hoarded food from the other men.