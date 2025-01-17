Rescue operations have wrapped up in the North West where hundreds of miners were trapped underground at the Stilfontein disused mine shafts. Image: SAPS

The Stilfontein Crisis Committee is mulling over charging government with murder after the bodies of more than 70 miners were brought to the surface this week. These miners were part of a larger group that languished underground for more than two months after a stand-off with policing and mining authorities over illegal mining activities at disused mine shafts. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the committee's chairperson, Christopher Rutledge, accused government of making comments while the miners were underground, indicating its intention of killing them. "We are going to consider a number of routes, including charging individuals and the state with murder," he said. He said the committee will also ask for an inquiry similar to the Life Esidimeni inquiry following the deaths of 141 mentally-challenged patients.

Rutledge said government had been provided with information about the miners and the conditions they were in, while underground. "Government was provided with information that the miners in shaft 11 had no access to exit the mine. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, he said the only other exit was through shaft 10, and this where bodies of dead miners lay. Rutledge explained that the exit through shaft 10 was dangerous as the structure itself was compromised. "It has rusty, rickety iron poles that people have to climb and if you lose your footing while climbing up almost two kilometres, you will fall down, and it is very unlikely that you will survive and be recovered. That was the one opportunity in our view that was unreasonable to expect people to exit the mine," he said.

