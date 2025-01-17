Political parties are calling for a commission of inquiry to be set up following the deaths of miners at the disused Stilfontein mines in the North West.

The Congress of the People's Pakes Dikgetsi said no human should be subjected to life-threatening and inhumane conditions.

"The gruesome and horrific pictures and information surfacing now show a government hellbent on using starvation, dehumanisation, and other forms of violence, which have led to the slow and painful death of desperate people trying to eke out a living in the deepest pits of the earth," he said.

The Democratic Alliance's James Lorimer added that it has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry.

He said the commission of inquiry must investigate the role of government agencies and the failures of government bodies , the involvement of the private, the cause of the crisis, the impact of Zama-Zama operations, look government's conduct in rescue operations and what preventative measures could have been taken.

The Economic Freedom Fighters said the successful rescue of miners, both living and dead, was avoidable if government had taken timely and humane action.