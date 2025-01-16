North West dams see major water level increases after recent rainfall

In the latest report by the department it showed that the overall dam levels in the North West had increased from 64.7% to 72.5%.

This week, the department said the province experienced a significant amount of rainfall this season, which brought much-needed relief to the region's water resources, and as a result, the province’s dam levels have shown improvements over the past week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has welcomed the improved dam levels in the North West province.

“This upward trend will bring relief to the province, and the department is optimistic that this upward trajectory will continue,” the department said.

Several dams in the province have experienced significant increases in their water levels.

The Olifantsnek dam has shown an increase from 48% to 60.4%, while the Vaalkop dam jumped from 28.9% to 65.9% this week. The Bospoort dam has risen from 92.7% last week to 102.2% this week, indicating substantial improvement in water storage.

The Ngotwane dam increased from 32% to 35%.

The Buffelspoort dam has increased from 84.5% to 91.3% this week. The Lindleyspoort dam increased from 17.5% to 30% and the Roodekopjes dam from 78.9% to 87.8% this week.

Marico-Bosveld dam increased from 20% to 27.4%, the Molatedi dam increased from 27.5% to 37.1%, the Madikwe dam and Pella dam rose from 36.8% to 47.7%, and 36.0% to 37.8% respectively. Additionally, the Disaneng dam has reached full capacity, increasing from 75% to 100%.

The department said some dams in the province experience a decrease in their water levels.

The Hartbeespoort dam decreased slightly from 97.6% to 95.1%. Taung and Setumo dams maintained their levels at 82.3% and 98.9%, respectively.

The department said it remains committed to ensuring sustainable management of water resources by continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to maintain a positive momentum and to guarantee a reliable water supply to the province's residents, businesses, and industries.

