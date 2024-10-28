Have you seen this woman? SAPS seeks public's help to find missing 21-year-old woman

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Phokeng, in the North West are appealing to the public for help in finding Lesedi Lefiri, a 21-year-old woman who has gone missing.

SAPS in the North West said Lefiri is from Newstand, Boshoek, near Rustenburg.

Based on the information provided, Lefiri was last seen by her mother on Wednesday, October 9.

“A search was conducted around Phokeng and all leads were followed-up, but that did not yield positive results,” said the authorities.

Lefiri was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes. She has dark skin, brown eyes, a small build, and black, long afro hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Johanna Masenya, on 076 834 4165 or the South SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can be sent to the MySAPS App from your smartphone.

With the country’s alarming gender-based-violence, Lefiri’s family is worried and filled with questions on her whereabouts.

Statistics revealed that 4,512 women were reported missing in the three years between April 2016 and March 2019. While not recent, these figures give a glimpse at the magnitude of the issue is dealing with. However, some cases do end well.

An example of this is the case of Simon Khumalo. Khumalo was reported missing and was later found in a hospital in the North West. Authorities said the 26-year-old man had gone to Gauteng where he was attacked and robbed in Pretoria.

IOL