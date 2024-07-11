Sonke Gender Justice condemns alleged abuse at retirement home

Sonke Gender Justice has raised alarm over allegations of abuse, rape, and neglect at the Ipeleng Bagodi old age home in Jericho, North West Province.

This facility, which, according to reports, is operating illegally and not complying with the Non-profit Organisations Act, has been in the spotlight after claims of several disturbing incidents.

The most shocking of these incidents involved the arrest of two residents in connection with the alleged murder of fellow resident Godfrey Motsepe Thema. Earlier this year, there were also numerous allegations of rape and abuse by the facility’s employees.

Bafana Khumalo, co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice, expressed deep concern: “Sonke strongly denounces the abuse of the elderly. It is unfortunate that these victims experience [alleged] abuse in what is supposed to be their safe space.

“It is unacceptable that a centre declared illegal is still operating. It must close pending investigations, and the Department of Social Development must ensure that all perpetrators of these crimes face the full might of the law. We also encourage that the victims and their families be offered psychosocial support.”

This statement comes shortly after World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, which highlights human rights violations against elderly individuals. Recent reports of elder abuse within families show a broader issue in South Africa, where vulnerable individuals are mistreated.

“This points to a serious challenge confronting the country where the vulnerable are exposed to numerous forms of abuse. It is an indictment on all of us that we do not exercise much care for the vulnerable,” Khumalo said.

Sonke Gender Justice is urging communities to stand together and provide support and care for vulnerable individuals. “Authorities must leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those that are placed in harms way are provided adequate support and those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

IOL