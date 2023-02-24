Lioness that escaped while in transit between North West game farms shot dead

A lioness that escaped from a container while in transit on the back of a Ford Ranger bakkie this week has been shot dead.

The North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism confirmed the incident.

Department spokesperson Jerry Matebesi said the lioness that escaped on Wednesday while being transported from Leeubosch Game Farm, through Setlagole and Stella, to another game farm in Tlakgameng had been located and fatally shot.

"The lioness was discovered by another farmer in the Piet Plessis area within the Dr Ruth Mompati District. The farmer identified the lioness this morning and called the owner immediately. Due to the fact that the lioness was roaming around within a residential area, the farm owner took a decision to shoot the lioness. The department is thankful that no community members were harmed," Matebesi said.

The shooting of the lion comes just weeks after Sheba, a female tiger that escaped in Gauteng, was shot dead.

At the time, the National Council of SPCAs said they would be probing the shooting.

IOL