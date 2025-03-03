Robbers leave empty-handed after high-speed drama on N4 as cash-in-transit guards outsmart attackers
One of the vehicles used by the assailants to ram into a cash van was found at the scene, on fire.
Image: SAPS
Police in Mbombela are investigating an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery, following an incident which occurred on Saturday along the N4 road near Kanyamazane turn-off.
Provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said assailants travelling in multiple vehicles made repeated attempts to ram into the cash delivery vehicle, but the vigilant security officers successfully fended off the attack.
According to police reports, security guards from a cash solutions company were driving a cash van, travelling on the N4 Road near Kanyamazane turn-off. The security guards were coming from Malelane direction and heading towards Mbombela (Nelspruit).
It is alleged that several vehicles suddenly appeared, and the cars, including a grey Toyota Fortuner, a white Ford Ranger with Gauteng registration number plates, a Toyota Hilux GD-6 and a white Mercedes-Benz.
The driver of the cash-in-transit noticed that the Mercedes Benz had significantly slowed down and he opted to overtake it.
“In a split of a second, the Mercedes-Benz that he overtook approached from behind, at a high speed. As the driver of the cash van noticed some strange moves of the vehicles, through a rear mirror, he immediately responded and skillfully drove to the opposite lane, facing the oncoming traffic,” said Mdhluli.
In the process, the speeding Mercedes-Benz only caused a minor scratch on the side of the cash delivery van.
Robbers attacked a Fidelity cash solutions vehicle but the vigilant guards managed to fend off the attack.
Image: SAPS
“The Ford Ranger persisted and came after the cash van at high speed. However, the driver of the cash van drove even faster until he reached his destination in Mbombela, leaving the rest of the vehicles behind,” said Mdhluli.
“There was also a report that the cash van was escorted by another vehicle. However, this particular vehicle escaped without any incident. No cash has been reportedly taken during the incident.”
Later, police arrived at the scene along the N4 Road and found the Mercedes-Benz C Class without number plates, on fire.
The suspects had fled the scene, and no injuries were reported during the incident.
“The suspects are still at large at the moment and police are looking for them. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.
Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi remarked that law enforcement agencies in the province are strategically working collaboratively to curb cash-in-transit robbery incidents.
