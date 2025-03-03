Robbers leave empty-handed after high-speed drama on N4 as cash-in-transit guards outsmart attackers

One of the vehicles used by the assailants to ram into a cash van was found at the scene, on fire.

Police in Mbombela are investigating an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery, following an incident which occurred on Saturday along the N4 road near Kanyamazane turn-off.

Provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said assailants travelling in multiple vehicles made repeated attempts to ram into the cash delivery vehicle, but the vigilant security officers successfully fended off the attack.

According to police reports, security guards from a cash solutions company were driving a cash van, travelling on the N4 Road near Kanyamazane turn-off. The security guards were coming from Malelane direction and heading towards Mbombela (Nelspruit).

It is alleged that several vehicles suddenly appeared, and the cars, including a grey Toyota Fortuner, a white Ford Ranger with Gauteng registration number plates, a Toyota Hilux GD-6 and a white Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the cash-in-transit noticed that the Mercedes Benz had significantly slowed down and he opted to overtake it.

“In a split of a second, the Mercedes-Benz that he overtook approached from behind, at a high speed. As the driver of the cash van noticed some strange moves of the vehicles, through a rear mirror, he immediately responded and skillfully drove to the opposite lane, facing the oncoming traffic,” said Mdhluli.

In the process, the speeding Mercedes-Benz only caused a minor scratch on the side of the cash delivery van.