Killer jailed for butchering gogo after she told robbers she does not have money

Muzikayise Koloba Fakude was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 71-year-old Sebenzile Manzophi Simelane.

The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, has convicted and sentenced 46-year-old Muzikayise Koloba Fakude to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 71-year-old Sebenzile Manzophi Simelane.

“The conviction stems from a horrific incident on September 9, 2022, in Mkhondo, where Fakude and unidentified accomplices entered the victim’s home with the intent to rob her,” said Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“After demanding money and being told there was none, Fakude attacked Simelane with a bush knife, severely mutilated her body, and dumped her remains in a nearby river.”

The lifeless body of the septuagenarian was later discovered in the river during police investigations, leading to Fakude’s arrest.

“Despite pleading not guilty, the accused was convicted based on strong circumstantial evidence, including his formal admissions and a police-led pointing-out procedure,” said Nyuswa.

For the prosecution, senior advocate Themba Lusenga presented compelling testimony from an eyewitness who saw Fakude leading the police to the crime scene and heard him describing how he disposed of the victim’s body.

The State also relied on forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, which confirmed the presence of the victim’s blood on the knife used in the attack.

Additionally, Nyuswa said a post-mortem report revealed that Simelane’s cause of death was partial decapitation and severe injuries inflicted during the attack.

During sentencing, Simelane’s granddaughter delivered an emotional victim impact statement, highlighting the psychological trauma and distress the family faced after burying their beloved grandmother, who had suffered severe mutilation.

Lusenga urged the court to impose a harsh sentence, emphasising the brutality of the crime and the need for a deterrence.

Meanwhile, the NPA in Mpumalanga has welcomed the sentence and remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of violent crimes.

“Every day, the NPA prosecutes numerous cases that impact the safety and wellbeing of our communities, reaffirming our dedication to upholding the rule of law,” said Nyuswa.