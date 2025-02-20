Gauteng company lost R3 million as worker transferred money to his account, family and friends
Teboho Boiki Nhlapo, 39, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after he allegedly stole R3 million from his employer.
Image: File
Teboho Boiki Nhlapo, 39, has appeared before the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.
Nhlapo was nabbed when he handed himself over to the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes unit in Germiston on Saturday.
“It is alleged that between January 2019 and August 2023 the accused Nhlapo who was employed as a credit controller at Grascor Access Solutions created fictitious invoices and would then transfer money into bank accounts belonging to his friends and family as well as his own personal bank accounts,” said Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks.
As a result of Nhlapo’s actions, the Hawks said the company suffered an actual loss of just over R3 million.
Nhlapo, who has been charged with theft and fraud, made his first appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The matter was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.
Image: IOL
In December, IOL reported that a finance clerk at Lichtenburg primary school, in North West, appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court facing 436 counts of fraud and theft.
At the time, the Hawks said Lorato Junitor Motiki was arrested by the Mahikeng-based Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit.
Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse, provincial spokesperson for the Hawks said Motiki was arrested following an investigation into multiple counts of fraud she allegedly committed between November 2019 and June 2023.
“Investigation revealed that Motiki has in the said period, made multiple transactions from the school's bank account to her three personal bank accounts which she pretended belonged to service providers, paying for services such as procurement of stationery, security, refunds, water and electricity rendered to the school,” said Malwetse.
“Reports further indicated that at times during the same period, she would defraud the school by creating forms requiring authorisation and signatures for release of funds for payment by the school, when in reality none of those services were rendered to the school.”
As a result, Malwetse said the school suffered a loss of over R2.4 million.
Motiki appeared in court and was released on R5,000 bail.
IOL
