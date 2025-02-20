Gauteng company lost R3 million as worker transferred money to his account, family and friends

Teboho Boiki Nhlapo, 39, was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after he allegedly stole R3 million from his employer.

Teboho Boiki Nhlapo, 39, has appeared before the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

Nhlapo was nabbed when he handed himself over to the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes unit in Germiston on Saturday.

“It is alleged that between January 2019 and August 2023 the accused Nhlapo who was employed as a credit controller at Grascor Access Solutions created fictitious invoices and would then transfer money into bank accounts belonging to his friends and family as well as his own personal bank accounts,” said Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks.

As a result of Nhlapo’s actions, the Hawks said the company suffered an actual loss of just over R3 million.

Nhlapo, who has been charged with theft and fraud, made his first appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.