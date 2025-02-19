Private investigator hired to find Pretoria baboon Raygun's killers

File Private investigators have been hired to find Raygun's killers. Picture: Supplied

A private investigator has been hired to find those responsible for killing Pretoria baboon Raygun.

Raygun, was murdered at a Delmas high school in early February.

The National Council of SPCAs said Raygun was beaten and set alight.

His body was later mutilated, with his hands, feet, head, and heart cut from his body.

The NSPCA is offering a R20,000 reward for information leading to a successful conviction.

This week Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services in Gauteng, said they were tasked with finding Raygun's killers, urging people with information to come forward.

Bolhuis said that while the precise motives behind the killing of Raygun remain under investigation, reports suggest several possible justifications put forth by those responsible or their defenders.

"These so-called "reasons" are widely debated and do not in any way excuse the inhumane act in any way."

Some of these reasons include that Raygun had become too accustomed to human presence and had grown aggressive, posing a potential danger to residents or tourists.

"However, baboons are often misunderstood, and in many cases, perceived aggression results from human interactions, such as feeding them, which disrupts their natural behaviors."

Bolhuis said in urban and semi-rural areas where human settlements encroach on wildlife habitats, baboons are often blamed for breaking into homes, raiding food supplies, and damaging property.

"There are numerous non-lethal deterrents that communities can use, such as baboon-proof bins, improved waste management, and responsible urban planning."

The NSPCA will embark on a large-scale program to educate children and adults alike about the sentience of animals, their protection under the law, and what to do when wildlife is encountered in built-up areas. Our goal is to have this reach television and radio, although this comes at a tremendous cost.

For any information please contact Phil Vermeulen at 082 604 4598.

IOL News