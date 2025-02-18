R100 bribe cost police constable his job, and now he has been sentenced

Eric Ellias Sibanyoni, a former police constable was sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

A 47-year-old former police constable, Eric Ellias Sibanyoni, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud, corruption and theft for the duration of the sentence's suspension.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said Sibanyoni, who was attached to Middelburg Flying Squad, sacrificed his job by accepting gratification from motorists on the N4 freeway around Wonderfontein in Mpumalanga.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Sibanyoni's unethical activities were brought to light by a tourist who was victimised in 2019.

"Upon receiving information, a team comprised of the Hawks' Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation, Crime Intelligence, and Road Traffic Management Corporation was assembled. The team conducted observation, which was later operationalised. The operation led to the arrest of the suspect four months after the complaint was registered with the authorities," said Nkosi.

"Investigation proved that Sibanyoni was responsible for intentionally benefiting from unethical behavior that is contradictory to the South African Police Service's code of conduct after receiving R100 gratification for looking the other way and not fulfilling his duty."

Nkosi said on a balance of probabilities, Sibanyoni was dismissed from the SAPS after an internal departmental procedure was conducted.

The criminal case against Sibanyoni was finalised on Monday, where the former police officer was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Belfast Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Nico Gerber has commended the team work displayed by different law enforcement agencies.

"We will not allow criminal elements to infiltrate and shame hardworking honest members. Such individuals do not qualify to remain as members and tarnish the reputation of the South African Police Service," said Gerber.

The provincial Hawks boss however expressed dissatisfaction that Sibanyoni only got away with a suspended sentence from the court.

"Our investigators work hard to bring successful cases before court, and the sentence must send a clear message to would be corruptees or corruptors," said Gerber.

IOL