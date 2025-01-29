Two men arrested for arson attack of 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga

Two men aged 29 and 37, have been arrested in connection with the torching of 51 Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) buses.

Police in Mpumalanga have announced a “breakthrough” and arrested two men, aged 29 and 37, in connection with the torching of 51 Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) buses.

The buses were torched at different Putco depots in Mpumalanga’s Nkangala district on Monday night.

“The suspects were apprehended this evening (Tuesday) following a coordinated effort by the team that was assembled under the leadership of the acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

The arrest of the duo comes after a group of armed individuals travelling in a white Toyota Quantum, a Mercedes Benz Vito minibus and a Volkswagen Polo set fire to the buses at various Putco bus depots in the area.

This resulted in the destruction of 16 buses in Moloto, within Kwamhlanga policing precinct, and 35 buses in the Siyabuswa policing precinct, at Thabane and at Maphotla.

During the incident, some Putco employees were injured, with one security guard sustaining a gunshot wound. Police said the injured man is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Another Putco employee sustained some injuries, after being reportedly assaulted by the intruders.

“The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothing, also reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack,” said Mdhluli.

“The formidable team did not disappoint and during the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without ammunition.”

Mdhluli said police in Mpumalanga are convinced that the two arrested individuals were allegedly involved in the bus depot incidents.

He said further investigations are ongoing.